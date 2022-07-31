Gather Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Gather has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $266,184.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.44 or 1.00027228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00130739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

