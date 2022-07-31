Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.54 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.