GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $13.55 during trading hours on Friday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India)

(Get Rating)

See Also

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.