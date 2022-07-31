Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,763 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 1.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Full Truck Alliance worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,712,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $519,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile



Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

