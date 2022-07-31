FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 381,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,916. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.