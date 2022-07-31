FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-7.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$7.20 EPS.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of FCN stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Featured Stories
