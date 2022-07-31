FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-7.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after acquiring an additional 86,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.