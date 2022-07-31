Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
