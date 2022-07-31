Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE FRO opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 0.16. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

