Fresnillo’s (FRES) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.16) to GBX 1,225 ($14.76) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($10.60) to GBX 770 ($9.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,040.63 ($12.54).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 737.40 ($8.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,536.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 741.65.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

