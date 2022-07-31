Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

FELE opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.