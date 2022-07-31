Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,573,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,758,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $127.98 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

