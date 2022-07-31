Fractal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,486.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Fractal has a total market cap of $450,484.63 and $20,486.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.