Fractal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,486.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Fractal has a total market cap of $450,484.63 and $20,486.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00611713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.