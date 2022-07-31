Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.55 million-$520.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.13 million.

Forward Air Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.93. 128,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 10.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,218,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

