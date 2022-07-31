Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Up 104.4% in July

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 496,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,223. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Forum Merger IV has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $811,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

