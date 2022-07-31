Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.07-$3.13 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. 5,366,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,395. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fortive

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

