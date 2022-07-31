Font (FONT) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Font (FONT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Font has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Font has a market cap of $85,653.83 and $25,872.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.54 or 1.00019465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.