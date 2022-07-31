Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 2,125,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $228,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $819,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $252,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 39.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

