Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 7,314,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Insider Activity

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.