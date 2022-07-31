Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Argus raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,116. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,530,000 after acquiring an additional 212,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 89,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

