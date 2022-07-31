Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $150,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

