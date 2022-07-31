First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF comprises 0.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 17.53% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

