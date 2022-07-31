First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 48.2% in July

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.55. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,476.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

