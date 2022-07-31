First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 48.2% in July

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.55. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.16.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.