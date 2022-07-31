First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FEO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,579. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

