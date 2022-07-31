First Foundation Advisors Sells 4,528 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.33% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

