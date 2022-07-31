First Foundation Advisors Sells 2,360 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 913,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Stock Performance

PSTH stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

About Pershing Square Tontine

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

