First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW opened at $191.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.32.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

