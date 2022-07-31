First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 5.54% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 659,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,370,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

