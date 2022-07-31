First Foundation Advisors Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 164.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $376.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

