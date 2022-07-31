First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.