First Foundation Advisors Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

BKNG stock opened at $1,935.69 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,954.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,159.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

