First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,218,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.87 and its 200 day moving average is $421.33.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

