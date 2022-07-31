First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.