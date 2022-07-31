First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $31,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676 in the last three months.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

