First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $756.68. 119,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,326. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 604.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

