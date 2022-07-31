Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $8.38 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $1.55 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.38 or 0.00035198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 247,064,878 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

