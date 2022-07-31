Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,701. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $27.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

