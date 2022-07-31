Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.3 %

FSS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 273,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,742. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.