Factom (FCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,391.00

Factom (FCT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Factom has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $1,391.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,388,013 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
