Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Facedrive Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 274,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Facedrive has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.
About Facedrive
