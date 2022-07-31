Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Facedrive Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 274,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Facedrive has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Get Facedrive alerts:

About Facedrive

(Get Rating)

Read More

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

Receive News & Ratings for Facedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.