F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $13.49 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 842,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,246 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

