ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. ExlService also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60 to $5.80 EPS.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.37. 448,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. ExlService has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $171.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.14.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ExlService by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

