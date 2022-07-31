Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

Euronext stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EUXTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Euronext from €98.70 ($100.71) to €102.90 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More

