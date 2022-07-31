Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.
Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $149.92.
EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.43.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
