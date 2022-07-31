Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03. Euronet Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.40 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $149.92.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10,606.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 88,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.