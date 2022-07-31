ETHPad 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,291.00 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,291.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00606286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038049 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
