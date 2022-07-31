Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $40,161.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

