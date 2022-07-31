Equitable Holdings, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
Equitable has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
Equitable Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $270,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.