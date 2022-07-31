Equitable Holdings, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Equitable has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Equitable Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

