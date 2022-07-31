EOS Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. EOS has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $437.55 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00005869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 995,892,579 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

