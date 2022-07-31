Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.12. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $656,146.00, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline separator, a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid streams with distinct specific gravities.

