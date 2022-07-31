Entergy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Entergy stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 30.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

