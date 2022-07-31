Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $315.00 at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.61.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $287.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

