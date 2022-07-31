Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

ENPH stock opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $287.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

